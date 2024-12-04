Have you seen this teen in NJ? She’s been missing for almost a month

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Can you help police locate this missing 17-year-old girl?

Since Nov. 7 Damoni Mason has been missing, and police need more leads to find her location. She was reported missing from Gloucester Township’s Sicklerville section last month, according to the Gloucester Township Police Department.

Police couldn’t provide a clothing description, but said she was last known to have blonde braided hair, has brown/hazel eyes, 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds. They aren’t ruling out that she could be with Capri Mason, her biological mother.

The teen has a reputation of visiting Philadelphia, Sicklerville and Washington Township in Gloucester County.

Anyone with knowledge of Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the department’s anonymous line at 856-842-5560.

