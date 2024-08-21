Weird NJ house of oddities has become a must-see art museum

Have you ever heard of Luna Parc, the whimsical, one-of-a-kind house in New Jersey? This incredible place is filled with electrifying art, both inside and out.

The mastermind behind it all is Ricky Boscarino, an American multimedia artist who bought the house in 1989 and has been transforming it ever since.

Located in Sandyston Township, Luna Parc is Ricky’s semi-private museum, studio, and personal home. Twice a year, he opens up this fantastical world to the public for a three-day open house event.

Luna Parc sits on acres of beautifully wooded land and has so many interesting buildings and outdoor art installations to marvel over.

These masterpieces are created with a mix of various materials from metal, and clay, to glass, wood, rock, ceramic and cement. They’re truly amazing.

Imagine vivid colors, curving surfaces, intricate mosaic tiles and unexpected objects like bowling balls and license plates—all part of the artistic magic.

The exterior of Luna Parc is often compared to Gaudí's Park Güell in Barcelona and the Hundertwasser House in Vienna, as Ricky drew inspiration from both iconic European sites.

The main building, a 5,000-square-foot residential house, is like a cabinet of curiosities.

Walk inside and you’ll see stuff you’ve never seen before. From the exotic to the outright bizarre.

Among the thousands of weird items are a Tibetan yak leather pouch and, reportedly, human fallopian tubes proudly preserved in a glass vessel. Ew.

You’ll also find Ricky’s own amazing artworks, including oil paintings and his unique metallic insect jewelry.

Ricky Boscarino, also known as "Ricky of Luna Parc," was born on Dec. 15, 1960, in Paterson. His bio reports that he comes from an artistic family with roots that stretch back to the Medici era, and it’s obvious that Ricky has continued their tradition of artistry and craftsmanship.

He graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1982, and went on to work in various media like metal, clay, glass, wood, and cement. Luna Parc is his largest and most ambitious project, a work-in-progress that he started over three decades ago.

Luna Parc has become a must see New Jersey oddity and offers tours that are popular with everyone.

The tours are held at 22 Degroat Rd in Sandyston, and the cost is $20 per person, payable upon arrival.

