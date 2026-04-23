A NJ job fair this weekend is offering real careers

If you’ve been saying you need a job, this is one of those times where it’s actually easy.

No online application rabbit hole. No waiting around to hear back. You just show up!

And from what people tell us, this is a wonderful company to work for.

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According to Wakefern Food Corp., a bunch of their stores are doing walk-in job fairs on Saturday, April 25, and yes, that includes New Jersey.

We’re talking about places you already know. ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market. So not some random company you’ve never heard of.

Here’s how it works. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you walk into a participating store and talk to someone. That’s it. No appointment, no sign-up, no hoops.

Maybe you think you wouldn’t wanna work for a supermarket because you can picture what type of job you might get. But this is not just one kind of job. They’re hiring for the usual stuff like cashiers, stocking, and general store positions, but there are also management roles in there too.

So whether you’re just looking to pick up a few hours or you actually want something more long-term, it’s worth checking out.

These grocery jobs aren’t just 'temporary' anymore. A lot of them come with flexible schedules, training, and real opportunities to move up if you stick with it. Some even offer tuition help and discounts, which adds up.

Wakefern stores are independently owned, which is why they still feel local even though they’re everywhere. That also usually means you’re talking to someone who actually makes decisions when you walk in.

If you’ve been putting it off, this is probably one of the easiest ways to just get in the door and see what’s out there.

You can find more info here.

And if you’re free Saturday, it’s honestly worth stopping in.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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