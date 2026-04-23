Meet the goldendoodle bringing hope to NJ kids in hospitals

Keith Shaw from "Hairy's Dog House" joined us on air Thursday morning.

Hairy's is a national non-profit set up to help very sick children cope and manage as they go through seemingly endless medical procedures and hospital stays.

It all comes down to a very well-trained and friendly goldendoodle therapy dog, Hairy. In addition to visits with the kids, the group provides children with a takeaway stuffed animal sensory toy.

The stuffed pal even comes with a heartbeat as part of the sensory program to help the kids.

The companion can provide ongoing comfort, which helps reduce anxiety as the child goes through what most adults don't have a tolerance for.

Photo via Hairy's Dog House on X Photo via Hairy's Dog House on X loading...

This Saturday they'll be at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is part of their new partnership with Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

Stop by, help the cause, and meet Hairy.

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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