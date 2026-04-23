Last day to help this NJ toddler in a critical fight

A New Jersey family needs your help.

Earlier this year, they received the challenging and heartbreaking news that their baby daughter, just shy of her second birthday, was diagnosed with cancer.

Mom and Dad, Rebecca and Andrew, just welcomed her new baby brother into the world when they received the news.

Of course, we are praying for Adelyn's full recovery and want to do everything we can do to help the family. Mom set up a fundraiser online so you can help the cause.

They are so close to hitting the goal, please give whatever you can.

Here's an excerpt from the site and the link:

A month before turning two, our little sweet pea was diagnosed with a rare pediatric cancer. In a short time, she has underwent CT scan, multiple ultrasounds, MRI, lots of lab work, tests and a biopsy - confirming the high malignancy of the tumor. She now will embark on several rounds of chemotherapy. She will be admitted to the hospital for the sessions due to her age, condition and for extra monitoring. Her mom, dad and new baby brother want her home and healthy. We love her and are amazed by her bravery. We thank you all for the support and prayers. We know she can and will beat this.

Click here to donate.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈