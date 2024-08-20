One of the most anticipated events of the entire summer season is on the way and you won’t want to miss it. As the summer winds down, we look forward to the post-Labor Day events, where a lot of the locals have the towns to themselves. A lot of us especially look forward to events at Sandy Hook, one of the shining stars of the Jersey coast

The annual Beach Bash Benefit Concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 (raindate: Sept. 8) at Beach E on Sandy Hook.

It’s going to be an afternoon packed with awesome music, including live performances by Brian Kirk & The Jirks, and The Danjos.

SEE MORE: 4 of the best vegan restaurants in New Jersey

Plus, there’ll be a beer and wine tent featuring a special cocktail from Red Horse by David Burke. If you’re into cornhole, there’s a contest area sponsored by the newly formed Sandy Hook Young Professionals (SHYP). And here’s a nice touch—you can pre-order a boxed lunch from Red Horse Rumson and snag a 2024 concert t-shirt to remember the day.

And here’s the best part. This is a concert whose goal is to support the Sandy Hook Foundation. This is an important organization that is the nonprofit partner of the National Park Services Sandy Hook unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They are dedicated to maintaining the beauty of Sandy Hook and preserving not only its natural beauty, but it’s cultural resources as well. If you are a lover of Sandy Hook, you’ll be thrilled that your donation is going to such a good cause. And if you’ve never discovered Sandy Hook, you’ll see what all the fuss is about at this event,

This is a fun day for everyone in New Jersey and one that you want to attend with your friends and your family.

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈