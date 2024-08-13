You know how New Jersey is famous for having some of the best food in the country? Well, the same goes for vegan eats.

But let’s be honest—even with plant-based dining on the rise, it can still be tricky to find really diverse vegan options. And with summertime here, a lot of us are looking for lighter food options.

So, to make life a little easier, I’ve rounded up four of the most incredible vegan restaurants in the state. Even if you’re a die-hard carnivore, these spots are bound to impress.

Seed to Sprout, Fair Haven and Avon-By-the-Sea

We’ve talked about this gem before, and for good reason. When it comes to standout vegan spots in New Jersey, Seed to Sprout is a must-mention. With two locations, they’re serving up dishes that are as filling as they are tasty.

I’m personally obsessed with the taco salad bowl and the grilled avocado sandwich. But that’s not all—they also offer brunch, Thursday night dinners, Friday night pizza, and even custom-order vegan cakes. No wonder co-owners Alex Mazzucca and Cara Pescatore have such a devoted following.

Good Karma Café, Red Bank

Organic and vegan? Count me in. Good Karma Vegan Café in Red Bank is a personal favorite, and for good reason.

They’ve got a way of drawing in both locals and visitors with their wide range of menu items, all focused on showcasing the best the earth has to offer.

Think tofu, fresh veggies, and whole grains, all coming together in salads, sandwiches, and entrees that you won’t forget. And trust me, if you’re around for taco Tuesday, you’ll never look at Mexican food the same way again.

Kaya’s Kitchen, Belmar

Kaya’s Kitchen in Belmar is a true original. They’ve been serving up authentic vegan dishes for over a decade, and I’ve been a loyal customer for just as long.

Owner Omer Basetemur has a knack for convincing even the most skeptical diners that vegan food is for everyone. The menu is inspired by Thai, Asian, and Mexican cuisine, with dishes like Acapulco Loco, coconut pineapple curry, and even buffalo wings that hit the spot every time.

Veganized, New Brunswick

Just down the road from Rutgers University, Veganized is taking vegan cuisine to new heights.

Using 95% organic ingredients, their dishes are made fresh and to order.

They’re big on specials, and they’ve managed to veganize not just the classic hot dog, but also the Philly cheesesteak. And let me tell you, it’s good. Really, really good.

