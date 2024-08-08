A major feature film franchise shooting and casting in NJ

Undoubtedly, one of the most beloved movies of all time is Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler. It’s one of those movies that seems to be begging for a sequel.

So for those who were fans of the movie, your dreams seem to be coming true. Not only will there be a happy Gilmore too, but it appears that it will be shooting right here in New Jersey.

Living here, we all understand how our beautiful varied landscapes with everything from mountains to beaches to farms and everything in between make New Jersey such an attractive place for film locations.

And of course, our proximity to New York with production houses and a film industry second only to Hollywood so close by makes our state the perfect place to shoot. And that’s why so many movies small independent films up to big blockbusters have been filmed here.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The casting notice has been posted by the legendary trade publication, backstage and reports that shooting will begin in the fall in and around Jersey City and will shoot throughout.

It’s also seeking a photo double for background shots and who knows? From the description, it might be a double for Adam Sandler himself. They need a 5’9"-5’11" white male with short dark hair and a slim build.

The pay is $253 flat rate for eight hours of work so if you’ve always wanted to break into the business, maybe this is a good place to start. If not, maybe you’ll catch the cast shooting around New Jersey. Let us know if you do.

