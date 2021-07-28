Ways to celebrate National New Jersey Day if we actually had one

Is there a National New Jersey Day? Our chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow says no and calls BS on it. Zarrow cites a disclaimer at the top of the National New Jersey Day page on nationaldaycalandar.com which says "

"In 2017, National Day Calendar® began celebrating each state in the order they entered the union starting the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii. We highlight a small part of each states’ history, foods and the people who make up the state. Many states have their own state celebrations" So basically every state is getting a day. Really in that scope nothing special about New Jersey..

Meanwhile, our morning host Bill Spadea is celebrating the mythic holiday with porkroll egg and cheese and an actual "Jersey corn pizza" Real or imagined, I'll take any reason to celebrate New Jersey and Im hoping you will too.

From what I see on my social media, it looks like you're right there with me. Check out these ways to celebrate "National New Jersey Day" Oh and don't worry if you missed the actual day, as far we we'ree concerned, everyday is National New Jersey Day!

Steve Raymond

I would celebrate loading up at the numerous roadside garden and fruit markets along Rte 206 from home in Mays Landing to Princeton. Did it last weekend and commented in the car the whole way "people need to see this calming, beautiful country of NJ" Our image is Smokestacks, stacked traffic, Sopranos etc

Susan Mary Hartman

It only takes approximately 4 hours to drive from the northern most to southern most points of NJ... Id do a Jersey road trip!! Tip to tip... completely unplanned , stopping randomly along the way to explore.... I’ve actually wanted to do that for awhile !

Jason Lee Sklar

Gotta celebrate with a White House sub

Atlantic City's finest!

Patrick Ciriello

On the way out to moving to Florida I would have roadside stands so you could pick your last fantastic food up on the way out. And at the last point before leaving New Jersey I would have a photo op behind a sign that says I did it for as long as I could I stayed with you you failed me.

Michael Hart

Making left turns wherever I want

Gail Morrone

Spend a day with my family where I grew up.

Susan Rochester Zucconi

Visiting family and friends.

Going to the shore boardwalks, stopping at Pete and Eldas for pizza. Then down to Atlantic City for some more fun!!

Cindy Zwicker

Beach and dinner at any one of the fabulous waterfront restaurants at The Jersey Shore

Frank Lewis

Drive my car around in a Jersey circle for 24 straight hours.

Russ Del Core

Can we start small with a State of New Jersey day? Celebrate with breakfast at a diner, Jersey Tomato salad for lunch w/ a sandwich from Satriale's for lunch and dinner in Atlantic City