It’s National New Jersey Day – how we celebrate (Opinion)

It's more of a question actually, how would you celebrate?

Gotta believe the Jersey salute will play a role.

Hit a bar at the shore? Start the day with a pork roll, egg and cheese?

What's the one thing that you would make sure that someone does if they are visiting NJ for the first time?

For me, it's gotta be food-related. We had a lot of good suggestions on the show. My favorite was the five-meat pizza from Stefano's in East Brunswick.

When we have visitors over the next couple weeks, I'm gonna make sure that they have some picked-this-morning Jersey corn. It's definitely one of my favorite things about living in NJ.

Right now, Nomad Pizza is offering their once-a-season specialty pizza —Jersey Corn Pizza. It is one of the best creations that the Garden State has to offer.

It's not on the menu on the website, but if you hurry (like this week), you might be able to get one. I can't speak for the locations outside of Princeton, but check out the website here and call them.

When I think of Jersey food, tomatoes, corn and peaches top the list. Remember, the simpler the better when enjoying local farm food. Better to undercook the corn than over cook.

With tomato, just slice and drizzle some extra virgin olive oil, add salt and pepper and throw on some fresh basil. Simple is best.

What's your go to Jersey food? Hit me up through the chat on our free NJ1015 App and let me know!

Although I love the opportunity to celebrate why we love NJ, I gotta agree with my colleague Dan Zarrow here, it's a bit of a fake holiday!

