No, it’s not actually ‘National New Jersey Day’

Radio, television, and internet personalities far and wide are declaring today - July 27th - as "National New Jersey Day". Apologies to my colleagues (and to you), but it's not a real holiday.

The source of the controversy is NationalDayCalendar.com, one of many internet sources which provides a "holiday of the day" calendar. And yes, their entry for July 27th declares it National New Jersey Day.

However, at the top of that page, there is an important disclaimer:

In 2017, National Day Calendar® began celebrating each state in the order they entered the union starting the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii. We highlight a small part of each states’ history, foods and the people who make up the state. Many states have their own state celebrations. National Day Calendar’s observances in no way replace them. There’s so much more to explore; we can’t help but celebrate our beautiful country even more!

Cool concept. But pretty misleading. There is absolutely nothing specifically special or official about the day.

The real day to honor the great Garden State is December 18th. On that date in 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

Of course, don't let that keep you from celebrating the great history, culture, people, beauty, and splendor of our state! While it seems to be every New Jerseyan's prerogative and right to complain and "hate on" our state, I couldn't imagine living anywhere else. It's home!

In case you're wondering, July 27th is National Scotch Day and National Creme Brulee Day. It is also National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, marking the official end of the Korean War 68 years ago.

According to Holidays-and-Observances.com, it's also "Take Your Houseplant for a Walk Day" and "Barbie-in-a-Blender Day".

Hmmm... Feel free to celebrate the day however you see fit!

