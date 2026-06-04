NJ’s shocking summer driving safety record

If you’ve spent more than a day driving in New Jersey, this news may come as a complete shock.

Apparently, we’re one of the safest states in America for summer driving.

I know. I had the same reaction. I also thought we’d be among the most dangerous.

I mean, have you been on the Garden State Parkway on a Friday afternoon in July? Or merged onto Route 22 during rush hour? Have you witnessed the delicate ballet where three drivers simultaneously try to occupy the same lane while another guy eats a slice of pizza behind the wheel in total oblivion?

Yet somehow, despite all of that, New Jersey ranked among the 10 safest states for summer driving in a new analysis of crash data. The Garden State came in fifth nationwide, trailing only Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and Hawaii.

Maybe it’s because we’re all hyper-alert?

Think about it. When you’re driving in New Jersey, you don’t have the luxury of zoning out. You’re watching for the driver who forgot their exit and suddenly decides that four lanes are merely a suggestion and does the Jersey Slide three inches from your fender. You’re keeping an eye on the car weaving through traffic at approximately Mach 2. You’re anticipating the person who will stop dead in the middle of a jughandle just because the mood struck them.

In other words, we’re defensive driving pros. If one in 10 drivers are reckless idiots, then 90% of us are forced to play defense.

Anyway, app.com reported that this study analyzed crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) for the summer months to find the states that are safest for summer driving. It looked at factors including fatal crashes, road conditions, speeding-related incidents, and impaired-driving statistics. Despite our reputation for aggressive driving, New Jersey scored remarkably well overall.

The Top 10 Safest States For Summer Driving

Massachusetts Rhode Island New York Hawaii New Jersey Utah Minnesota Connecticut Washington New Hampshire

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman