WAYNE — An 11-year-old boy was impaled by a large stick while taking a shortcut through a wooded area on his way home from school with some friends in Passaic County on Monday.

According to Wayne police, the boy and some other students from Anthony Wayne Middle School decided to take a shortcut through the woods after school let out for the day.

While sliding down a steep hillside, police said the 11-year-old was impaled through the thigh by a large stick.

One friend called 911 and stayed with the injured boy, while another friend headed back to the school to get help.

Within minutes, the Wayne Police School Resource officer assigned to the school, the principal, and a detective arrived on the scene to help the child.

One detective climbed down to the boy and another officer climbed up the hill to assist, police described.

Officers from the Wayne Police Patrol Division, the Wayne First Aid Squad, Saint Joseph’s Paramedics, and the Wayne Fire Department Special Response Team helped rescue the boy using a Stokes basket, a type of stretcher used in search and rescue efforts to transport victims who are immobilized.

The boy was then taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, Wayne police said.

