Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

Lisa Pryor (Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police.

The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.

The Middlesex County resident continued to use the card to make purchases for her "sole personal benefit" without permission totaling approximately $22,000 that were discovered by the homebound woman and reported to police.

Chirichella did not disclose the identity or age of the woman whose credit card was used.

Pryor was charged with third-degree theft by deception, third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft and fourth-degree credit card theft. She had not been located by police.

Chirichella asked anyone who know her location to call the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or use the STOPit app.

