CAPTURED: Fugitive NJ woman stole $22K from sick friend, cops say

A Middlesex County woman accused of using her ill friend's credit card to make thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent purchases has been found.

Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, was given the card in September by her bedridden friend to purchase groceries. Pryor continued to use the card to make $22,000 in purchases that were discovered by the friend in December.

Police had been looking for her since then.

Chirichella said that tips from the public helped law enforcement find Pryor. She was arrested on Tuesday around 9:50 a.m. at her place of employment in Plainsboro, Chirichella said.

Pryor was charged with third-degree theft by deception, third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft and fourth-degree credit card theft. She is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Chirichella asked anyone with additional information about this case to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

