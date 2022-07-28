Want to be a ghoul? Six Flags is having a Fright Fest hiring spree

JACKSON — We may be in the dog days of summer, but Six Flags Great Adventure is thinking about monsters.

To prepare for this season’s upcoming FrightFest, the Jackson, NJ theme part will host a series of hiring events from July 30 through Aug. 13 to find talent.

More than 200 scare actors, FX makeup, technicians, costuming, and greeters are needed for the fall season.

Fright Fest (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

What are the Fright Crew positions available?

Scare Actors/Ghouls: You’ll deliver scares in both indoor and outdoor haunted houses. Previous acting experience is a plus, but not required. Must be at least 16 years of age.

Special FX Makeup Artists: You’ll transform actors into scary-looking monsters. Professional makeup education and airbrush experience is preferred. Must be at least 18 years of age to apply.

Greeters/ Ambassadors: Help facilitate guests in haunted houses and theaters. Previous experience is a bonus, but not required. Must be at least 16 years of age.

Entertainment Technicians: Assist with lighting, sound, and special effects. Some experience is preferred. Must be at least 18 years of age.

Costuming: You’ll be responsible for coordinating and organizing scare actor costumes. No experience is necessary but you must be at least 18 years old.

Fright Fest (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo)

What are the hiring dates and auditions?

July 30 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Scare actor/ghoul auditions

July 31 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Scare actor/ghoul auditions

Aug. 5 and 6 at 5:30 p.m. Hiring Event for all Fright Crew positions and

auditions for ghouls and makeup artists

Aug. 12 and 13 at 5:30 p.m. Hiring Event for all Fright Crew positions and

Auditions for ghouls and makeup artists

Fright Fest (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

How do I apply?

Apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com. Select Six Flags Great Adventure, More Opportunities, and select from “Fright Fest Ghoul,” “Entertainment Technician,” and “Entertainment/Events Ambassador” (greeter and costumer) or “Special FX Makeup Artist.”

Then, join one of the park’s open hiring dates and/or auditions.

Appointments are not required.

Auditions are required for scare actor and makeup artist positions and interviews are required for all other Fright Crew positions.

Fright Fest (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

The audition and hiring event location is at the Six Flags Great Adventure Employment Center, 1 Six Flags Blvd; Jackson, NJ. Use the employee entrance next to 607 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge, NJ.

Auditions may last up to one and a half hours.

For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/events/fright-fest-hiring-spree.

Fright Fest, the Northeast’s largest Halloween party, runs on select days from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31.

It promises to be scarier than ever!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

