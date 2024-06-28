Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

President Joe Biden gestures during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) President Joe Biden gestures during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) loading...

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Biden’s uneven performance, particularly early in the debate, crystallized the concerns of many Americans that, at 81, he is too old to serve as president. It sparked a fresh round of calls for the Democrat to consider stepping aside as the party's nominee amid fears of a return of Trump to the White House.

ACbeerfest.com/Canva ACbeerfest.com/Canva loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — Impacted by coronavirus concerns for a number of years, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival planned to return with a vengeance in 2024.

But it looks like not enough people cared to attend.

"Due to poor ticket sales," the summer sessions of the beer festival have been canceled, Jon Henderson, the organizer of the event, announced online Thursday evening.

Backyard of an East Orange home after a tree fell 6/26/24 Backyard of an East Orange home after a tree fell 6/26/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

EAST ORANGE — A man whose wife is seven months pregnant died after a large tree fell on him during Wednesday's thunderstorms, according to officials.

During a press conference Thursday, East Orange Mayor Ted Green said Juan Jose Angeles Lopez, 30, was in the backyard of his home on North Munn Avenue just before 9 p.m. when the incident happened. Green said Lopez was putting things away after a barbeque as the storm approached. Lopez later died at a hospital.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they heard the crack of the tree followed by screams. Video shows the tree also caused damage to an adjacent brick building and brought down utility lines.

Canva Canva loading...

NEWARK — You don't care why the train's not running; you're just fuming mad because you can't get to your destination.

Insisting that they're just as frustrated as the countless customers whose plans have been dismantled recently by NJ Transit service interruptions, the agency and Amtrak — which handles the Northeast Corridor — have put forth a joint plan that aims to improve reliability going forward.

Walgreens closing stores / closures Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Canva Edit) loading...

Walgreens says they expect a lot of their retail locations to close due to 'underperformance.'

According to CNN, "Walgreens is set to close a substantial number of its roughly 8,600 locations across the United States as the company looks to reset the struggling pharmaceutical chain’s business." This includes approximately 25% of its stores that are underperforming.

And it's those underperforming stores where the main focus will be, and the ones that are most likely to see liquidation sales in the not-so-distant future. According to CNN, "Walgreens’ (WBA) shares fell 20% to its lowest level in decades."

Nasty, disgusting food sold in NJ that people actually eat From dairy to fish and even meats, these are just some of the foods sold in New Jersey markets that, for whatever reason, people actually eat. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most wanted in Hunterdon County The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has created a list of their most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.