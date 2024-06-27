Maybe next year: NJ shore beer fest is abruptly canceled

⚫ Poor ticket sales have resulted in cancellation of a beer/music festival

ATLANTIC CITY — Impacted by coronavirus concerns for a number of years, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival planned to return with a vengeance in 2024.

But it looks like not enough people cared to attend.

"Due to poor ticket sales," the summer sessions of the beer festival have been canceled, Jon Henderson, the organizer of the event, announced online Thursday evening.

With a little more than two weeks to go until the event, Henderson announced that refunds were already being processed for people who purchased tickets online.

Two sessions were planned for July 13 at Bader Field.

Prior to 2020, the festival occurred indoors on a yearly basis at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The event was canceled completely in 2020 due to COVID, and organizers moved it to Bader Field in 2021.

For 2024, organizers announced that its indoor sessions would return to the convention center. Those three sessions were held in April and were well attended.

But plans also called for a return to Bader Field in July for another round of booze and tunes.

"We're bummed out," Henderson, with Good Time Tricycle, says on the video. "We live for festivals."

The video's caption promises "an exciting return to the festival in 2025."

Festival refunds

A refund has already been issued for individuals who purchased tickets online. The money should hit bank accounts in four to 10 business days.

Folks who purchased tickets at Vagabond Kitchen & Taphouse can visit the restaurant for a refund.

For refunds purchased at a separate ticketing event, individuals need to email Bre@GoodTimeTricycle.com.

