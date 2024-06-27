🌳 A tree came down on top of Juan Jose Angeles Lopez in his yard, officials said

🌳 Lopez's wife is pregnant

🌳The city is collecting items like diapers and food to help his family

EAST ORANGE — A man whose wife is seven months pregnant died after a large tree fell on him during Wednesday's thunderstorms, according to officials.

During a press conference Thursday, East Orange Mayor Ted Green said Juan Jose Angeles Lopez, 30, was in the backyard of his home on North Munn Avenue just before 9 p.m. when the incident happened. Green said Lopez was putting things away after a barbeque as the storm approached. Lopez later died at a hospital.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they heard the crack of the tree followed by screams. Video shows the tree also caused damage to an adjacent brick building and brought down utility lines.

Leaving a family behind

CBS New York reported Lopez was a chef with two stepchildren and a daughter.

According to a GoFundMe page created to assist with funeral expenses and Lopez's wife, the city's health department will accept donations of baby basics like diapers and clothing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by East Orange police.

