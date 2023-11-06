Utility workers on strike — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Another wave of the overwhelming opioid epidemic may be making the battle more dangerous than ever before.

Professionals in the industry are hoping the Garden State can continue its new run of declining annual overdose numbers, despite fentanyl's infiltration into the illegal drug market at essentially an unstoppable pace.

It's been long known as the worst in the nation for property taxes. Its residents are said to pay the most in taxes over a lifetime compared to folks in any other state.

So you may not be surprised to learn that New Jersey performs quite badly in a tax migration analysis released on Wednesday by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.

Looking at IRS data from tax years 2019 and 2020, NTUF determined that the Garden State lost more than $3 billion in taxable income from one year to the next, thanks to folks leaving New Jersey to live somewhere else.

Hundreds of Atlantic City Electric workers have gone on strike Sunday after their contracts expired following months of negotiations.

AC Electric is the power company for 560,000 customers in South Jersey, according to its website. The Exelon subsidiary operates in eight counties including Burlington, Ocean, Gloucester, Camden, Salem, Cumberland, Cape May, and Atlantic.

PATERSON — A young city woman has died nearly three weeks after a mid-October shooting and police are still trying to identify a suspect.

Zahriy Moore, 19, died on Friday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Moore was one of two victims struck by gunfire during a shooting in broad daylight on Oct. 17.

Police found Moore and the other victim, William Clyburn, 18, of Paterson,

A 25-year-old school custodian has been accused of performing raunchy, unsanitary acts on cafeteria utensils and food, which later was offered to elementary students.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, of Vineland, worked for the Upper Deerfield Township school district at the Elizabeth F. Moore School, which runs from grade 3 to 5, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

