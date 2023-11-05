NJ woman, 19, dies weeks after unsolved double shooting

🚓 A 19-year-old woman has died weeks after a shooting

🚓 Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward

🚓 October was a violent month in Paterson after a calmer summer

PATERSON — A young city woman has died nearly three weeks after a mid-October shooting and police are still trying to identify a suspect.

Zahriy Moore, 19, died on Friday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Moore was one of two victims struck by gunfire during a shooting in broad daylight on Oct. 17.

Police found Moore and the other victim, William Clyburn, 18, of Paterson, near the corner of East Holsman and North Bridge streets in Paterson around 2:43 p.m., prosecutors said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Clyburn was released after being treated but Moore, who graduated from high school last year, never recovered.

Zahriya Moore celebrates her 19th birthday in April 2023. (via Facebook) Zahriya Moore celebrates her 19th birthday in April 2023. (via Facebook) loading...

Police have not made any arrests in the case and no suspects have been named. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Fatal shootings in Paterson in October

Under the new leadership of Officer in Charge Isa Abbasi, the Paterson police touted a 41% drop in shootings and a 60% decrease in murders this summer compared to the summer months of 2022.

But the city saw a more violent October in 2023 than the same month last year. Paterson only had two homicides in October last year, reported the Paterson Press.

Paterson police vehicle Paterson police vehicle (Paterson police) loading...

This past month, Paterson saw six homicides between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17. Moore was the sixth homicide and 15th victim of the year, according to police statistics and the Paterson Press.

The number of killings year-to-date is still down from 2022; There were 22 killings at the end of October last year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5