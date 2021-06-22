Update to NJ Transit app lets riders track bus, train locations

The new "Map My Ride" feature offered within the NJ Transit mobile app will allow commuters waiting for a bus or train to see how close their ride is to their station, and how long the bus or train will take to get there.

At the tap of a finger, NJ Transit said in a release Tuesday, customers can monitor location and estimated arrival time in near-real time, on a GPS-style map.

The agency's app upgrade also includes enhancements for bus and light rail mobile ticket compatibility, according to the release.

Additionally, customers are invited to enroll in the new, free NJT Rewards program, to earn points on ticket purchases that can be redeemed on deals and discounts at participating vendors as well as NJT itself.

For more, including downloading directions, visit njtransit.com/app. Those already using the app must update it to take advantage of the new features, and location services must be turned on for the "Map My Ride" feature.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

