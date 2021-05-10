Driver who dropped cigarette hits people, cars, mailbox in Toms River
TOMS RIVER — A woman who took her eyes off the road to find a cigarette that she had dropped onto her lap hit several pedestrians and parked cars on Sunday, according to police.
Michele Ventriglia, of Beachwood, was driving on Morris Boulevard in Toms River around 3:45 p.m. when she drifted to the left and and struck two pedestrians walking their German shepherd, a mailbox and two parked cars, according to Toms River police.
It was not clear from the police's statement whether the cigarette was lit. Police did not immediately return a message on Monday morning seeking more details.
One of the victims was taken to Community Medical Center and the other to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Police said they were "alert and conscious" on Monday morning. The dog was not injured.
Police said Ventriglia showed no signs of impairment. No charges have been filed although authorities have not closed the case.
