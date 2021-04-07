For months, fish have been dying in NJ rivers and bays

RED BANK — State environmental authorities are working to identify the bacteria that appears to be killing fish in several waterways.

What's been killing all the fish in NJ waterways? Since November, there have been numerous instances of dead menhaden washing ashore or floating in waterways, including in the Raritan Bay and the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers.



