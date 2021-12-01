Unlicensed NJ teen driver charged with death of passenger

HAMMONTON — An 18-year-old unlicensed driver was charged with causing a crash on the White Horse Pike that killed his passenger after allegedly cutting off a pickup turning into a shopping center parking lot.

Police Chief Kevin J. Friel said Federico Cano, 18, of Winslow, was driving a Saturn west on Route 30 and cut off a Dodge Ram pickup as it made a left turn into the Peach Tree Plaza parking lot.

The pickup, driven by Caitlyn Greulich, 34, of Egg Harbor City, hit the Saturn on the passenger side, according to Friel. Cano and his passengers, a 57-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were hospitalized.

The 57-year-old man later died from his injuries, according to Friel, who did not disclose his identity pending notification of family.

Cano was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license causing a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. He was ticketed for careless driving, reckless driving, and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Atlantic County Jail pending a hearing.

The crash was the second fatal crash of the year on Route 30 in Hammonton, according to State Police records. A third person died in a crash on Route 54.

