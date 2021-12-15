‘Under The Mistletoe’ — NJ rocker releases new Christmas song

When you think "under the mistletoe" this holiday season, think not only of the kiss you hope to get while hanging there but also of the new song by Jersey rocker Eddie Testa. Hopefully, the fates will plant a huge wet one on his new Christmas single.

Check out Testa performing it live on my show on New Jersey 101.5.

"Under The Mistletoe," written by Eddie Testa, has Fred Wesley Jr., trombone player from James Brown, Ilya Stemkovsky on drums, John Farnsworth on sax and piano, Ron Haney on bass and Eddie’s son Giovanni Testa on guitar.

Testa, who will be performing at Bar Anticipation's "Very Jersey Christmas" hosted by Bill Spadea, has always wanted to write a Christmas song that has a very sexy bluesy feel to it.

"I had the idea for it [the song] for years," Testa said when he came on my show. "I just kept putting it off...and then I said this year, I'm just gonna write the song and put it out and see how it goes. Every songwriter likes to write a Christmas song."

Talking about the "sexy, bluesy feel" Testa said:

"I went a little different, you know. It's a cheery-cheery and it isn't sad. It isn't, you know, real up-tempo but it's right in the middle. It's really a nice, you put it on with your lady somewhere and just dance the night away."

What Eddie loves about Christmas in New Jersey is "the hustle and bustle of the season. The feeling of love from people around and just the magic of the season."

Eddie Testa has spent many a Christmas season playing throughout New Jersey.

What was his favorite show?

"When Santa Ray joined us on 'A Very BIG Road Christmas' produced by Jesse Warren from The Strand Theater in 2016. Santa ray ended the night with us doing Santa Claus is coming to town snow falling from the theater stage. We lost Santa Ray in August 2017."

To get tickets to see Eddie along with many other Jersey greats at "A Very Jersey Christmas" Dec. 16 at Bar Anticipation, click here.

