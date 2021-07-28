As you know, we spend a lot of time promoting the fantastic music scene at the Jersey Shore.

On our last podcast episode, we were joined by Tommy Janarrone who is one of the owners of the iconic Bar Anticipation in Lake Como.

For the past few years we've had great events at Bar A and other Jersey shore destinations promoting local entertainment and supporting outstanding NJ charities.

One of my favorite Jersey Shore entertainers is my friends Eddie Testa. He's the other guy from Freehold who still entertains fans throughout the state with his special band of rock-n-roll.

I have been honored to take the stage with him on more than one occasion and look forward to doing it again soon.

Eddie joined me for a conversation about growing up through the music scene dominated by Bruce and Bon Jovi.

He's positive, entertaining and a Jersey guy through and through. Enjoy the conversation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

