How to handle addiction in a non-sober environment — #SpeakingRecovery

As we have discussed for the past year and a half, the policies of our state and federal government have contributed to a spike in addiction and overdose deaths. The crisis was bad before the lockdowns and now the political class has seemingly lost control. Enter the many groups across our state and country who step up to help those in need.

As you know, New Jersey 101.5 has partnered with Recovery Centers of America, and each month we highlight one aspect of the fight against addiction. This month we were joined by Marguerite Warner who serves as the Regional Alumni Coordinator RCA.

We talked about the role of RCA alumni members. Marguerite shared her personal story about her 17-year sober journey. She had great advice and input for families and individuals struggling through a battle with addiction.

A big point of discussion was how to handle addiction in a non-sober environment. We talked about relapses and tips for people to continue the journey toward a healthy lifestyle.

