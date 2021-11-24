Addiction recovery with Recovery Centers of America (Opinion)

As we discuss often on the show, the addiction crisis in New Jersey has hit new levels. We already see an overdose fatality rate much higher than the national average.

Since the disastrous lockdown policies which resulted in isolation, business closures, and a continuing crisis of addiction, New Jersey has been slower to recover than other states.

For the past year and a half, I've been addressing the hypocrisy of keeping liquor stores open but forcing addiction recovery clinics to curb activities. Many, many people were isolated away from the help they needed from treatment and group meetings.

One organization is standing strong in New Jersey stepping up its effort to help those in crisis.

I caught up with Recovery Centers of America's Regional Manager Stephanie Davis for a detailed conversation about addiction and the services available for those suffering and their families.

We tackled everything from the process to the post-treatment experience and everything in between.

I asked her questions about why addiction is characterized as a disease and what the process of recovery looks like. There are many takeaways from our conversation and Stephanie certainly opened up the door for future conversations.

We tackled everything from the process to the post-treatment experience and everything in between.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please listen and call 888-RECOVERY or go to the website: recoverycentersofamerica.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey