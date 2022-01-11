Drinking occasionally? NJ 12-step instructor talks addiction recovery

Nick Anastasia joined me for an in-depth conversation about the battle against addiction. He's a 12-step instructor for Recovery Centers for America.

We discussed his own battle against addiction and Nick is proud to say he is now eight years sober.

We talked about how addiction, especially with alcohol, can impact men and women at different levels. Family environment in the sober living journey is critical as is a supportive friend network.

Only a couple of people over Nick's eight-year journey personally and professionally have been able to stop their addiction and integrate back into an occasional drink socially. For the rest, nearly all people overcoming addiction, the path to sobriety is zero alcohol.

RCA has a program designed to educate family members and help the person battling addiction have a place to land after treatment and successful completion of the recovery program.

There's a support network at RCA and an app to help people cope with any temptation or potential slip on the outside. RCA is at the ready and has a successful track record of saving lives thanks to heroes like Nick. Check out our conversation here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.