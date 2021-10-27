NJ government assault on low-cost, clean energy defies common sense (Opinion)

I caught up with Eric DeGesero, who is the executive director of the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey. These are the hard-working men and women who started small businesses and provide critical fuel to homes, vehicles, and businesses.

All are under assault as the governments in New Jersey and Washington blame fossil fuel for natural climate change, convincing a majority of voters that attacking our way of life will somehow save the planet.

Given the fact that we have clean, efficient, and low-cost energy provided by natural gas and home heating oil, and the air hasn't been this clean in decades, the plan defies common sense. It's the details that they are leaving out that will likely change that support, however.

Jeanette Hoffman who serves as the spokeswoman for www.smartheatnj.com also joined to fill us in on the pushback from some in the state Legislature.

Knowing that America is the largest producer of natural gas in the world and in places like New Jersey 3 out of every 4 homes utilize this low-cost, clean-burning fossil fuel, is it time for the government to back off?

Solar and wind are far too inefficient to supply the grid with power based on the Energy Information Administration's reported "capacity factors." And with the Democrats' plan to force all homes and businesses to rely on the electric grid exclusively, costs will skyrocket and many small businesses will go under. All in the name of blaming the natural and ongoing climate change on your comfort and lifestyle. It defies common sense and logic.

Fossil fuel energy is affordable. Fossil fuel-supplied energy has never been cleaner. Fossil fuels are abundant and allow America to be independent of dictatorships and governments involved with terrorism. Fossil fuel allows for an abundance of energy that creates "a rising tide to lift all boats," to paraphrase President Ronald Reagan.

When the government attacks fossil fuels in the name of "climate change," energy costs go up and people have to live with rationing. It's time to reverse course in America and embrace our natural energy resources. Most importantly give people a choice in how they want to heat their homes, businesses and provide for their families.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

