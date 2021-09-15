Controversy about early COVID treatment: Doc weighs in (Opinion)

Dr. Colleen Huber is known internationally for her fight against cancer. Treating hundreds of her patients with an alternative to chemo with great success.

She joined me to discuss the efficacy of Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID and the social media reaction to Joe Rogan, who claimed to have taken Ivermectin as well as monoclonal antibodies and prednisone.

Although Ivermectin is not specifically approved for COVID treatment, it has been FDA approved for human use for decades for parasitic infections and other uses, and many doctors have prescribed it as early treatment for COVID. I have a preventative prescription myself, which I obtained through my doctor.

According to attorney John Coyle, who has brought doctors in to testify in several of his cases representing NJ families against hospitals who have refused the treatment even when prescribed by the primary care physicians, an estimated 20% of all doctor prescribed treatments are considered "off-label." That simply means that the drug is FDA approved for human use for something other than the diagnosed illness but the doctor is within their rights to exercise medical discretion.

The FDA and Merck, the drug’s manufacturer, have cautioned against using Ivermectin to treat COVID because they say they have found no meaningful evidence of the drug’s efficacy. Despite the publicity from drug makers and the media (CNN refers to Ivermectin as a "horse dewormer" because the drug was found useful by veterinarians to help horses), many doctors have been prescribing it for their patients and reporting positive results.

We discuss Huber's perspective on the division in society between tyranny and liberty plus how the crushing of counterpoints to the current "group-think" narrative is a great threat to our Republic.

Enjoy this common sense discussion about medicine, the FDA and vaccines.

