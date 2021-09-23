Kids today don’t appreciate the past (Opinion)

Actually, I can't blame young people for not knowing the iconic figures of their parents' youth.

Had a funny conversation with my podcast co-hosts Jay Black and millennial Jessica Gibson, also a brand-new mom, about our kids and how they react to names we think are big.

Specifically, Jay and I were talking about how our friend Vinnie Brand booked Andrew Dice Clay while my son Michael, who was in high school, was working at the club. Our sons really had no idea who "Dice Clay" was and as a Dad, he's a tough comic to explain!

We also cover the number 13 as it is my lucky number and whether Jessica's baby would be born on the fast approaching day. Plus the movie "Swingers" and how the movie taught Jay about how to deal with women — not even kidding.

Is there a movie which influenced you and taught you something? Which one and what did you learn? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app after you subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel". Send a chat and you might hear it on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

