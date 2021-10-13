NJ nurse fights back against vaccine mandates (Opinion)

Gretel Sicliano is a New Jersey nurse who has had enough. Far from an "anti-vaxxer", she's a sensible medical professional who believes that people should have the choice as to whether they want to take a vaccine for COVID.

As I have shown through numerous interviews and facts submitted by medical professionals who top the field, including Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins, Dr. Martin Kulldorff from Harvard, and many others, natural immunity is stronger than the immunity from the vaccine.

Looking at the results from Israel where 60% of the hospitalizations are fully vaccinated, there is a case to be made that the vaccine is not helping as much as the media wants people to believe.

That said, this NJ nurse is all about the freedom of choice when it comes to the risk people are willing to take for their own health.

Certainly, when dealing with a virus that has an overall survival rate north of 99% and younger healthy people are the lowest percentage of people impacted, it stands to reason that no one should be forced to take the jab.

It's great to see medical professionals fighting back after the massive firings happening across the country for health care workers who are refusing to comply with this immoral mandate.

Here's a quick reminder of my conversation with another NJ nurse who lost her job over her opposition to the mask mandate on kids.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey's favorite 'old school' sitcom