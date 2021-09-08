Here’s how NJ teachers can fight back against masks, vax mandate (Opinion)

In the category of "things can't get much worse, can they?", we have the story of a disabled mom visiting the Cape May County Zoo with her 4-year-old and getting verbally harassed for her mask exemption. The county workers tried to force her to wear a yellow lanyard to declare her disability. Thankfully, NJ attorney Dana Wefer is on the case.

Dana Wefer is leading the charge to stand up for your rights as a teacher, nurse or any other worker and parent in New Jersey. Dana is pursuing the four lawsuits to establish case law to protect your medical freedom. One is against the state on behalf of NJ teachers and school employees who want to skip the jab.

If you are a teacher or school employee and want to join the suit as a plaintiff, please email Dana at Info@WeferLawOffices.com and put the words "Teacher Plaintiff" in the subject line.

Let's win this fight against the encroaching tyranny being led by ignorant and ignorant politicians in Trenton and Washington.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.