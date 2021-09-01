Lifetime movie star sits down to talk about Spadea’s new movie

My friend and business partner Jay Black covered for me on our #SpeakingPodcast while I was away and had a fantastic conversation with our new friend, actress Mary O'Neil.

Mary was one of the co-stars in our latest movie "Psycho Storm Chaser," which debuted on Lifetime TV on August 7th.

Jay has a great conversation with Mary about what it was like to work side by side with her best friend off camera and why she chose our movie.

One of the interesting parts of the conversation is the perspective of finding work in Hollywood as a young women for roles that don't require at least some nudity. Not everyone wants to take their clothes off for the camera!

If you are thinking about a career in entertainment, get tips from one of Hollywood's rising stars. Enjoy the conversation!

