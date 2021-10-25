The fight against addiction in New Jersey — help is here (Opinion)

The addiction crisis in New Jersey continues to worsen.

NJ still suffered from a death rate from overdoses that is three times higher than the national rate. Thousands of new cases continue to flood clinics and centers focused on trying to help people break the cycle of addiction. Families are suffering. Thankfully there are several groups in New Jersey working hard to get people the help they need.

As you know, I've spent the past several years working with volunteers and professionals to support the courageous warriors fighting addiction and helping families. One of the groups that recently partnered with New Jersey 101.5 is the Recovery Centers of America.

RCA has locations in several states and two main locations in New Jersey. David Dorschu is the CEO of Recovery Centers of America and he joined me for an in-depth conversation about what treatment is available and what families need to know as far as intervening and getting loved ones the help that they need.

David shared his personal journey as a family while his son struggled, battled, and eventually won his personal war against addiction. Learn more about how RCA can help you or your loved ones defeat the demons that lead to a negative and damaging lifestyle. This is not a war that can be won alone for most people. It takes the compassion and skill of those who know addiction first hand and have the desire and ability to help others.

RCA offers the training, expertise, and compassion that will help you and your loved ones see this through to the other side. Check out the website HERE. And listen to my conversation with David. You'll be glad you did.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.