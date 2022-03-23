How free pepperoni pizza saved an addict’s life

For many years we've been talking about the ugliness of addiction and substance abuse. For years, as politicians pay lip service to the crisis the problem persists and, in many cases, has gotten much worse.

Recovery Centers of America is at the forefront of the battle to saves lives and families from the scourge of substance abuse. One of the components of their focus on saving lives is a faith-based solution called FREEDOM. The man that leads this effort is known as "Pastor Jay from RCA".

Jason Krail is a pastor, father, husband, entrepreneur, and in recovery. Jason has a tremendous passion, energy, and focus to help others in need. He offered his cell phone as a resource and sees himself as the first step for people struggling with the demons of addiction.

We discussed his personal journey when began with his first drink at age 10 and taking heroin at the age of 14.

He was in and out of legal trouble and lost his dad to addiction. For a time, he was homeless and uncertain how long he would be alive.

Then he had a life-changing event when he saw a sign for free pepperoni pizza. Really, pizza was the game-changer.

A local pastor put out a sign for free pizza and Jason walked in for a much-needed meal. What happened next and over the next few years was inspiring, life-changing, and easy to believe when you have faith that God is working to help people help themselves.

