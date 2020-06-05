There’s nothing light about the fact that stay-at-home orders have caused a spike in abuse and addiction in the Garden State and across the nation. Unfortunately, despite saying he was working with other states in our region, Governor Murphy refuses to relent on his emergency order.

Everyone is impacted in different ways from the abuse of power we’re experiencing from Trenton. Some of the most impacted are teens who are susceptible to bad choices in normal times. Now, stuck at home, binging on TV shows and movies, the potential for addiction to rears it’s ugly head in your home is very real.

My podcast co-host Daniel Regan from Relevance Behavioral Health will address this directly on Friday, June 12th LIVE on Facebook for our next episode of #SpeakingRecovery, and he will have strong advice for parents and teens.

