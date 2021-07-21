Most of us who grew up in and continue to live in New Jersey have visited Bar Anticipation at the Jersey Shore at least once. It's a great place for a meal, yup even a Jersey classic breakfast — Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese — or classic bar food.

The music, the crowd, the great staff and the location in Lake Como all add up to one of the best places to relax and enjoy life.

You might even see me on stage with the band...

Like so many places at the shore and across NJ, Bar A is struggling with staffing issues. As we've talked about for many months now, the government is actively working against the middle class and small business employers by paying people to stay home.

The idea that the government continues to create and develop a class of dependents making full economic recovery elusive. I spent some time speaking about Bar A and the overall problem facing small business in New Jersey and beyond with one of Bar A's owners, Tom Jannarone.

Listen above and get some insight on this iconic Jersey club and the struggles facing places like it across the state and country.

