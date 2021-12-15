‘A Very Jersey Christmas’ at the Jersey Shore’s most iconic venue

What says Christmas more than a music fest at one of the Jersey Shore's most iconic venues, Bar Anticipation?

This week I'll take the stage with some of New Jersey's best bands to celebrate the holiday with hundreds of our friends. Tickets are still on sale for a few remaining spots HERE. The really good news is that, unlike past years, I've committed to not to sing this time. OK, I can't promise that I won't hang on stage if and when Eddie Testa breaks into a Jersey favorite Christmas song.

"A Very Jersey Christmas" is a special show produced by my friend Jesse Warren who joined me on the air to talk about the bands, the bar, and the Jersey Shore scene. It's really not the holiday season until we kick off an event on stage at Bar A.

In January, I'll be returning to the stage to host the 10th annual "Winter Bash" to celebrate the "Big Man's Birthday". The "Big Man" of course is legendary musician, Clarence Clemons.

Getty Images

Hope to see you there. It's a fun and festive night as we bring in the holiday season, Jersey style!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old