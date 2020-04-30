‘And That’s How It’s Done’ Jersey rocker writes charity song

When Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar, It was Eddie Testa's band playing the music, like they do every weekend throughout the Garden State. When he's not performing or running his "Chicken Town" restaurant in Toms River, Testa writes songs and he's written one that he hopes you'll sing along with for a video he's shooting to raise money.

"I wrote a song called 'And That's How it's Done,'" Testa told me when he came on my show, "and Tom Cadawas, better known as 'The Point Pleasant Elvis,' is doing the video."

Testa explained the rules on his Facebook page:

"This is how it's going to work, you will have 5 days to make a short 30-second clip of yourself either singing, playing an instrument, a tambourine, cow bell, clapping having fun, with family members, we want nurses, doctors, police, first responders etc.. So when you have recorded your video you need to send it to either Tom@tacproduction.org or text to 1-347-432-2763, which is Cadawas."



After the song premieres, Testa intends to start a GoFundMe page to try to raise money for scholarships for girls or guys going into nursing and need a little help.

So if you're looking for something to do or if you ever wanted to be in a rock video, this is your chance. Who knows? You may even be discovered.

More from New Jersey 101.5: