Queen tribute singer takes on Christmas classics

If you're a Queen fan, you need to check out 331/3 Live's The Killer Queen Experience. One of Jersey's top tribute bands, the lead singer is tenor Justin Gonzales, who lives in Mount Holly and is originally from Philadelphia. Check out their video here.

One night Justin came on my New Jersey 101.5 show and sang a Queen medley that was just killer, no pun intended.

So with this being the Christmas season, I asked him to come back and perform a song of the season.

Here's what he came up with:

Some background on Justin that he provided me with:

Justin Gonzalez knew from a very young age that music was something very special in his life. At the age of 13, Justin was asked to join a chorus as a soloist on their two-week tour of Germany and France. In that two weeks, Justin had the opportunity to perform in many castles, mansions, and historic houses of worship. The most memorable moment for him was singing in the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France. It was in that moment that Justin found his place card, along with his seat at the table.

After years of laying the groundwork for a promising career as an opera singer, at the age of 18, Justin was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, an autoimmune disease. One of the symptoms of MS is memory loss. His opera career was over just as it began.

Sharing stories through music was something that Justin couldn’t just walk away from. Today, 20 years since that first tour, Justin Gonzalez is still a sought-after classical music soloist. He is also a practitioner of the American Song Book and the music of Broadway. Justin uses all of this music to entertain, educate, and share his story.

Here's hoping you liked what he shared here.

