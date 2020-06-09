‘That’s How It’s Done,’ Eddie Testa unites heroes and rockers

Back in April, Jersey rocker Eddie Testa was feeling the pain of health care workers and first responders, so he wrote a song to pay tribute to them. It wasn't enough for the Jersey rocker to just write and record a song and produce a video, he wanted to have everyone in it. So Testa put the word and words on Facebook asking those who wanted to sing along and be part of the video. "That's How It's Done."

The video produced by Tom Cadawas, better known as "The Point Pleasant Elvis," is a moving montage of people mouthing the song on cell phone videos along with images of health care heroes and first responders and Soul Cruiser Screaming Steve Barlotta being wheeled out of the hospital to applause of all the workers lined up wearing "Keep Getting Better" shirts.

Among the musicians backing Testa in the video are Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Vinie "Mad Dog" Lopez, Johnny Pisano from the Willie Nile Band, Leon Holmes and a bunch of other good friends of Testas.

"You gotta understand," Testa said when he called into my show, "these guys [his audio and video editors] never sat in the same room together, nobody did. It was all people just doing it on their phones and sending in clips, and I wanna tell you man everybody did such a fantastic job."

If you want to feel good despite all that's going on around us, check out Eddie Testa's "That's How It's Done."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

