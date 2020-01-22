Unbuttoned dress shirts — an edgy look at comedy and fashion

So my podcast co-host Jay Black got some new shirts for Christmas. Armani shirts to be specific. Well Armani Exchange, which apparently is the lesser of the stylish, high-ed brand.

At our last comedy appearance, he walked in with just a bit too much chest hair showing sparking quite the reaction from our co-host Jessica Gibson. Jay promptly corrected the 'wardrobe malfunction' and we moved on. The exchange is something you won't want to miss.

You'll also learn a new term in comedy called "Running the Light". I watched it happen during a performance in New York City and then learned what to call what I had witnessed by our fellow performer Troy Moore.

This episode is a humorous and edgy look at comedy and fashion. Don't just download and listen, SUBSCRIBE and don't miss another one!

