UEFA Champions League Match Day 2: Top games, best odds, predictions for all action

The UEFA Champions League is back in action Tuesday and Wednesday, September 28-29, and there are some very interesting matches on the schedule.

After the first round of games, some teams are in good positions to open up gaps at the top of their respective tables (check out the tables here), while others are in desperate need of wins and the three points.

Here are the top three games of the UEFA Champions League Match Day 2, which will take place on September 28-29. NJ betting sites as well as British sports books set odds on the upcoming games.You can also bet in Illinois (in-person registration required), Iowa, Colorado and other states where online betting is now regulated.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Group A

Betting odds: PSG (+180) v Manchester City (+143), draw (+250)

Date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Paramount+ and TV

We have to start with this game, which is a battle between two teams owned by nation-states. It is also Pep Guardiola against Lionel Messi. Pep has never won this trophy without Messi, and he has had some glorious opportunities to do so. Is this the season it happens?

Not unless the Cityzens buy a striker in the January transfer window, but that is for next year. Today, PSG comes into this contest after a shock draw against Club Brugge, so a loss here could basically hand the group to City already. This is a tough game to call, because neither team has played well of late.

Prediction: I am going with Manchester City at odds of +143, and City to score over 1.5 goals at odds of +100.

Sporting's Pablo Sarabia takes a shot during a Champions League, Group C soccer match between Sporting CP and Ajax at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Group B

Odds: Borussia Dortmund (-300) v Sporting Lisbon (+850), draw (+420)

Date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Paramount+

This preview is going to be pretty simple.

Which team is the one with Erling Braut Håland and Jude Bellingham?

That would be Dortmund, and that should be who you are backing here to win this game. Håland is a superstar, and a goal-scoring machine, while Bellingham is maybe two years away from becoming a transcendent midfield player. Both will be gone from Dortmund in the next two years, but for now, they are helping this Dortmund team.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund -1.5 (+100) and over 2.5 goals from Dortmund (+110). You can wager on Håland to score as well, but at odds of -265, you are better off taking him to score 2+ goals.

Chelsea's Reece James, right, celebrates with Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Group H

Odds: Juventus (+265) v Chelsea (+110), draw (+245)

Date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Paramount+

It is the European champions against a struggling Juventus team that is missing Cristiano Ronaldo greatly early on in the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea is so deep, but will be coming into this match after a tough Premier League contest Saturday: a rematch of the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final with Manchester City.

The Blues are better than the Italian side, so at plus money, you have to back them here.

Prediction: Chelsea ML (+110) and Chelsea over 1.5 goals (+118)

