PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS —Two gas stations were robbed within 10 minutes of each other Friday night on Route 46 with the same vehicle.

A black or dark gray BMW X5 pulled up to the Shell station on Route 46 near New Road around 7:54 p.m. and asked for $25 worth of gas, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll.

While the attendant's back was to the car, the driver pulled out a knife and demanded money before heading east.

Ten minutes later on the westbound side of Route 46, a black or dark gray BMW X5 arrived at the Conoco station at Bloomfield Avenue and asked for gas, according to Carroll.

This time the driver got out and walked up behind the attendant while showing a knife and demanding money. Before driving off, the driver pushed the attendant to the ground.

Map showing Conco on Route 46 west and Shell on Route 46 in Parsippany Map showing Conco on Route 46 west and Shell on Route 46 in Parsippany (Google Street View) loading...

Both stations are roughly 5 miles apart.

The would-be robber at both locations was described as a Black man possibly with short facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, possibly black gloves, a black facemask, and a hat.

Carroll asked anyone with information about these incidents to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300, or Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

