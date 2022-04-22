FRANKLIN TWP. (Somerset) — After two months of investigation, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests of two people in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, the prosecutor's office said in a release Friday, Franklin Township police responded to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle while crossing Somerset Street, near High Street.

The vehicle fled, according to the investigation, and the victim, identified as Treasa Daye-Fennie of New Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said, Raulito Peralta, 22, and Estrella Caballero-Cruz, 21, were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Both Peralta and Caballero-Cruz were identified as residents of Cedar Lane in Highland Park, and prosecutors said Peralta was the driver of the vehicle in the Feb. 22 collision.

Peralta was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, third-degree causing death or injury while driving suspended or unlicensed, and third-degree hindering, and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Caballero-Cruz was charged with fourth-degree filing a false police report, and released pending a court appearance.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said it is still seeking information on the fatal crash, and that anyone who knows more can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533, the county Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477), or the STOPit app.

