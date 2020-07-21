Tuesday NJ weather: The heat rolls on

The Bottom Line

On average, the weather station at Newark Liberty International Airport hits 90 degrees on 25 days of the year. Last year, it happened 27 times. The record high was 2010, with 54 90-degree days. So far this year? 13. And counting. It is totally possible that somewhere in New Jersey hits 90+ degrees every day through the rest of July. Yes, the hot weather continues — although some days will be more bearable (relatively cooler and less humid) than others.

Tuesday

Once again, we're starting out in the sultry 70s across the Garden State. Some urban and coastal areas have not fallen below 80 degrees — that is stifling and suffocating. It's going to be another hot summer day, with two noticeable differences compared to Monday. First, humidity levels have dropped off a bit. So it will feel less tropical, and we don't have to talk about a dangerous heat index. Second, I'm hopeful we see more of a sea breeze at Jersey Shore beaches, keeping temperatures cooler. (That was not the case on Monday — Seaside Heights was among the hottest places in NJ, at 97 degrees!)

High temperatures will mainly reach the lower 90s, with lots of hazy sunshine. The daytime hours look dry, although a few showers may blow in from the west Tuesday night.

NAM model temperature forecast for Tuesday afternoon, showing widespread 90s across the Garden State. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of New Jersey today, including the Philadelphia metro area, the New York metro area, and the northern half of the Jersey Shore. (Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, eastern Passaic, and Union counties.) Because of the heat, the concentration of ground-level ozone will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. So the very old, the very young, and those with breathing difficulties should limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

An Air Quality Alert is posted for Tuesday for about half of New Jersey.

Wednesday

Turning steamier again, as dew points return to the 70s. Under partly sunny skies, high temperatures will push into the lower 90s. And the heat index ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will shoot back to about 100 degrees.

In addition, models suggest a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will drift through New Jersey — one early (early morning through Noon), and one late (after 5 p.m.) And that later batch of storms could be particularly strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds likely.

Thursday

Sun and clouds. Heat and humidity. A few late-day showers and thunderstorms. Same story, different day. High temps mainly in the lower 90s (away from NW NJ and the immediate coast).

Friday

About the same as Thursday. Only a slight chance for a popup thunderstorm.

Saturday

The best case scenario for the start of the weekend would be a backdoor cold front, introducing an easterly wind. That would lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies, in addition to relatively high humidity. But most of New Jersey would miss the 90-degree mark for a change.

The Extended Forecast

Another surge of heat and humidity is expected for the end of the weekend into early next week. Widespread temperatures in the lower to mid 90s, with the heat index once again in triple-digit territory. As I mentioned above, no significant cooldown or relief is in sight. Welcome to summer, ladies and gentlemen.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.