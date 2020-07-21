Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 90° Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:04a Low

Tue 3:11p High

Tue 9:11p Low

Wed 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:38a Low

Tue 2:35p High

Tue 8:45p Low

Wed 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:52a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 8:59p Low

Wed 3:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:34a Low

Tue 2:39p High

Tue 8:41p Low

Wed 3:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:21a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 7:16p High

Wed 12:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 3:01p High

Tue 9:06p Low

Wed 3:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:55a High

Tue 11:51a Low

Tue 6:50p High

Tue 11:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:45a Low

Tue 3:27p High

Tue 9:59p Low

Wed 4:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:41a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 8:54p Low

Wed 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:16a Low

Tue 2:57p High

Tue 9:37p Low

Wed 3:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:42a Low

Tue 2:38p High

Tue 9:04p Low

Wed 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:47a Low

Tue 3:34p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).